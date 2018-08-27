Police Investigate Multiple Shootings on Sunday Night in Charlotte

Police are investigating after multiple shootings took place on Sunday night in Charlotte.

The first shooting took place just after 12:00 a.m. at a location at Remount Road and South Tyron Street. Police arrived at an apartment on Fairwood Avenue after reports of a shooting. They arrived to find two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

20-year-old Tayzhah Bush was pronounced dead at the scene. One other woman, not identified, was transported to the hospital where she was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Two arrests have been made in connection to the case. Police identified the first suspect as 22-year-old James Jawann Ratliff. He was found near the scene the same night as the shooting and was arrested and charged with murder. The second suspect, identified as 21-year-old Don’Travius Jetton Henderson was arrested on Monday morning and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police did not release a motive in the case.

The second shooting took place within two hours of the first shooting at around 1:30 a.m. According to police reports, the shooting took place in west Charlotte on Palm Breeze Lane. Police arrived to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are still taking place. Anyone with information on either of the incidents can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.