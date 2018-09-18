Police Investigate Multiple Shootings Overnight in Charlotte

Police are investigating after multiple shootings occurred overnight in Charlotte.

The first shooting took place near the intersection of South Boulevard and Tyvola Road. According to police reports, one victim was inside his pickup truck at this location at around 8:00 p.m. on Monday night when he was shot.

A nearby police officer heard the shots and rushed to the scene to find 23-year-old Pedro Fabricio Diaz-Pez suffering from gunshot wounds. The officer attempted CPR on the young man, but the attempted was unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second shooting took place at around midnight in the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road. Two men were in an argument with another man across the street 7-Eleven when the third man took out a gun and began firing shots.

The two victims, who were attempted to cross the street to the convenience store at the time, were both struck. A woman, who was pumping gas at the 7-Eleven, was also struck by the crossfire from the incident, resulting in a third injury. All three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating both incidents. No suspect information has been released, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.