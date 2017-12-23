Police Investigate Murder-Suicide in University City

Police are investigating after a murder-suicide took place in University City.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at approximately 3:45 a.m. Police arrived at the scene in the 10800 block of Dapple Grey Lane near Back Creek Church Road to find two people dead from gunshot wounds.

According to police reports, a man fired shots at his wife and attempted to fire more shots at another family member who was in the home before turning the gun on himself. Reports indicated that no one else was injured in the shooting.

The husband was identified as 51-year-old Maurice Dermont Hunter, and his wife was identifed as 50-year-old Suprena Mercelle Hunter. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.