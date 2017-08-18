Police Investigate North Charlotte Gas Station Robbery

CMPD are investigating after a gas station in north Charlotte was robbed on Friday morning.

The robbery occurred early in the morning at around 4:00 a.m. According to police, the suspects entered the Circle K in the 4700 block of North Graham Street and proceeded to rob the store at gunpoint. After robbing the store, the suspects fled the scene.

Police stated that no arrests have been made in the case. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Officers are now investigating the incident and ask anyone with information on the incident or the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.