Police are investigating after a shooting took place in north Charlotte on Monday morning.

Police were called to the 2600 block of West Sugar Creek Road after shots were fired just before 6:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found one victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigations are now taking place to determine the details of the incident. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with any information on this shooting can contact rime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.