Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting

Police are investigating after a road rage incident turned into a shooting this week.

The incident occurred on northbound I-77 on Tuesday night. According to the victim, he had been driving in front of a dark colored sedan on I-77 near Remount Road. The sedan was behind the victim when both vehicles decided to make a lane change at the same time, merging into the right lane.

The suspect, believing that the victim had been trying to cut him off, became angry and pulled up close behind the other vehicle. Then the suspect pulled up beside the victim and initiated eye contact.

The next thing the victim knew, there was a flash of a gun and a bullet hole in the hood of his car. Reports indicated that the bullet traveled through the hood, but did not hit the engine.

Police are now searching for the suspect and the vehicle which is a dark sedan with South Carolina plates with the letters “LYX” on the plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.