Police Investigate Robbery and Shooting of Local Pharmacy

Police are investigating a robbery and shooting that occurred in a local pharmacy on Friday afternoon.

Officers reported that the suspects targeted the Giant Genie Pharmacy in Plaza Midwood. Two suspects approached the store armed with a gun and harassed employees inside. They then stole prescription medications before leaving the premises.

As the suspects were fleeing the scene, they fired the weapon at a female customer who was in her car. The customer was grazed by the bullet, receiving minor injuries, but did not need to be taken to the hospital. No one else was injured as a result of the incident, but the store was closed for the rest of the day.

Investigations are taking place to identify the suspects involved. CMPD was able to view surveillance footage from the event and are using it in their search. No arrests have yet been made.

Police say the incident represents a bigger problem in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. They have seen a large number of pharmacy robberies in the past year with the second most recent happening only last month at the Family Specialty Care Pharmacy in the University area. The incidents appear to be motivated by drugs and seem to be a reflection of the increasing drug problem that is present both nationally and locally.