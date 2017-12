Charlotte police are investigating following a robbery and shooting.

The incident occurred in east Charlotte on Saturday night. According to police reports,CMPD was contacted after a male victim was robbed and then shot by a suspect in the 3700 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

CMPD arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from gunshot injuries that were described as minor.

Investigations are now taking place, but no suspects have yet been arrested.