Police Investigate Robbery at Stonecrest Harris Teeter

Police are investigating after a robbery occurred at a Stonecrest Harris Teeter on Wednesday evening.

Reports indicate that the victim, who is a 19-year-old man, was outside the Ballantyne Harris Teeter store at around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday when he heard a shout. He looked up, but was immediately accosted by two male suspects who knocked his iPhone 7 out of his hands, stole it, and ran from the scene.

The victim, who works at the Harris Teeter store and who had bought the phone using the money that he earned at the store, attempted to fight off the suspects, and chased them for a short distance before stopping and calling police. Police are now investigating, but no suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

The area is no stranger to crime in recent months. Several other incidents have been reported in the shopping center, many of which have been committed against Charlotte teenagers. Earlier in the year, another 19-year-old male was robbed while outside a Target, and two teenage girls were held at knife point.

Safety is of primary concern to officers in the area who say to be aware of your surroundings, and to call police if a situation does not seem quite right.