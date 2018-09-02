Police Investigate Saturday Morning Shooting

Police are investigating following a shooting that took place early on Saturday morning in Charlotte.

Officers were called to Brookshire Boulevard at around 2:00 a.m. following the shooting. According to reports, the victim had been driving in a vehicle inbound on Brookshire Boulevard when another vehicle approached going the same direction.

The driver in the other vehicle fired at the victim who has since been identified as 44-year-old Preston Nicholson.

Nicholson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say no one else was in the vehicle at the time and no other injuries were reported. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the case.