Police Investigate Series of Thanksgiving Robberies

Police are investigating a series of robberies that occurred on Thanksgiving day in Charlotte.

The three incidents are believed to have been possibly perpetrated by the same suspects due to the fact that the descriptions of the suspects were similar in all three cases.

The first incident occurred at around 6:00 a.m. in the 2400 block of Dunlavin Way. According to reports, the victims were in a parking lot in the area when they were robbed by multiple suspects. Police were called to the area at approximately 7:30 a.m. in response to the robbery.

The second happened in northeast Charlotte in the 4800 block of Banfshire Road. Police were called to the area at around 6:25 a.m.

The third incident was reported in the 2400 block of Pinkney Avenue. Police were called to the scene while officers were on scene at the Dunlavin Way robbery. Reports indicated that the victims were approached by several armed suspects who robbed them of money and assaulted them by hitting them with the firearm. One of the victims sustained minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the cases to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.