Police Investigate Sexual Assault at Local High School

Police are investigating after a teenager at a local high school was sexually assaulted.

The incident occurred at West Charlotte high school on Monday afternoon. The victim, a 14-year-old female, was assaulted between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the school. After initial investigations, it appears as though there are two suspects in the case. Although the suspects have not been identified, Charlotte police did clarify that they are not members of staff.

The victim and the suspects also appear to have known each other, and one of the suspects may have been in a relationship with the victim at some point. The assault may have taken place under the threat of sensitive material being posted to social media.

The teen reported the incident, and police were immediately contacted. A letter to parents was also released explaining the situation.

The suspect or suspects have been reportedly charged with child sexual assault/sex offense: first or forcible fondling, second degree forcible (child).

CMPD are now conducting investigations and say that more information will likely be released as investigations take place.