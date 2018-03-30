Police Investigate Shooting at BP Gas Station

Police are investigating after a shooting at a BP gas station in northeast Charlotte.

The shooting took place on Thursday afternoon at the BP on Cinderella Road and West Sugar Creek Road.

According to police, officers were patrolling in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road when they heard gunshots. They were able to quickly arrive on the scene.

The manager of the store was able to tell police that two men had entered the store looking as though something were wrong. The two men then began fighting. A customer inside the store at the time, stopped the two men from fighting and threw them out of the store.

Once outside the store, shots were fired between the two men. One of the men shot at the other while the other was in his car looking for his firearm and shooting back.

During the shooting, the manager locked the store down so that no one could enter or leave. One of the bullets struck the window of the store, shattering the glass. A vehicle on the scene was also struck several times.

Officers arrived and blocked off Sugar Creek Road. They were able to find and apprehend one of the suspects, but were unable to find the other suspect. They also recovered a gun on the scene.

Thanks to the quick response of the manager and of police in the area, no one was injured in the incident.