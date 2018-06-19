Police Investigate Shooting at Local Motel

Police are investigating after a shooting took place at a local motel in Charlotte on Monday morning.

The incident took place just after 12:00 a.m. in northeast Charlotte. Police were called to the 1400 block of West Sugar Creek Road after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for life-threatening gunshot injuries to his chest.

Investigations are now taking place to determine the motive of the shooting, as well as the shooter. CMPD have not released any more information regarding the case.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.