Police Investigate Shooting at West Charlotte Boarding House

Police are investigating after a shooting that took place at a boarding house in west Charlotte.

The boarding house was in the 3100 block of Avalon Road. Police responded to the area after reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from serious gunshots wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries to the upper leg.

According to initial investigations, an argument had broken out in the boarding house, which culminated in the shooting. Police investigated the incident further and arrested two individuals in connection to the shooting.

The suspects were identified as Deborah King and Rodrick King. Police have not released which of the two fired the shot/s.