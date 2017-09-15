Police Investigate Shooting in East Charlotte

Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in east Charlotte overnight.

Reports indicated that the shooting happened at around 11:30 on Thursday night in the 2600 block of Lanecrest Drive. According to police reports, three men approached the home of the victim and entered it in an apparent home invasion.

The victim was shot during the incident by one of the suspects, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg. The suspects then fled the scene. After police arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case, and police are still working on identifying the three suspects. Anyone with information in connection with the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.