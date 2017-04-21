Police Investigate Shooting in West Charlotte

Police are investigating after a shooting took place in west Charlotte on Friday morning.

One person was injured in the incident that took place in the 3800 block of Brookshire Boulevard. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

CMPD responded to the report, and found one victim with apparent gunshot wounds to the hand. Although the victim is expected to be okay, they were transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of these wounds.

Police say that have not yet made any arrests in connection to the case.