Police Investigate Shooting in West Charlotte

Police are investigating after a shooting was reported in west Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the victim was assaulted in the 2400 block of Berryhill Road on Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the area and found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police reported that the man had been shot and then entered a nearby hotel for help. The man borrowed the phone of a nearby witness. CMPD reported that the suspect used the phone to call his girlfriend before calling 911.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment of wounds that were described as non-life-threatening.