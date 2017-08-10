Police Investigate Shooting Outside South Charlotte Club

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a south Charlotte club on Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 3:00 a.m. in the 100 block of East Carson Boulevard. Police reported that the victim had been shot while outside a restaurant on South Tyron Street. The victim then drove his vehicle to the Midnight Diner to get help.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm. He was then transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Officers said that no arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident, and did not release any information regarding the suspect or the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.