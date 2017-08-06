Police Investigate Single Vehicle Crash That Killed Two

Members of the CMPD are investigating after a single vehicle crash killed two people on Sunday morning.

The accident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the 3400 block of Hubbard Road. When police arrived at the scene near Haybridge Road, they found a 2012 Dodge Challenger that had struck a tree after leaving the road.

Early investigations of the incident have suggested that speed may have been a factor in the crash. The driver of the vehicle lost control and the car left the road on the right hand side, hitting the tree with the passenger side of the car.

Police have identified the two people killed in the crash. 40-year-old Larry Lee Lockhart Jr. and 42-year-old Tabitha Denise Staton were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.