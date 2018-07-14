Police Investigate South End Robbery

Police are investigating after a robbery in South End on Thursday.

Police were called to the popular area at around 12:00 a.m. on Thursday night. The victim was in the 1600 block of Camden Road when she was approached by three suspects. According to reports, the individuals distracted the 25-year-old and then took her purse.

The suspects fled the scene, and the victim was able to contact police shortly afterwards. The victim was not injured in the incident.

Officers are investigating the incident, but have not made any arrests. They are reminding citizens to try not to go anywhere alone at night after midnight.