Police Investigate Spree of Church Robberies

Police are investigating a spree of church robberies that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte.

Officers reported that three churches had been targeted for the crimes. All three were located within blocks of each other on Robinson Church Road. The three churches were Asamblea Apostolica, St. John Lee Korean Catholic Church, and St. Paul Presbyterian Church.

The thieves broke windows and other property as they entered the first two churches, and stole several items including instruments, sound equipment, and electronics. Police reported that the culprits were unable to enter St. Paul Presbyterian Church, but did do some damage to the exterior in their attempts to break into the church. They also reported that all three churches were able to hold services as usual after cleaning up the broken glass.

Police are now searching for the thieves responsible for the crimes, and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.