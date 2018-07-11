Police Investigate Stabbing and Shooting in Kings Mountain

Police are investigating after a stabbing and shooting in Kings Mountain.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at the Smoke Shop in Kings Mountain located near the Dollar General.

According to police reports, two people were shot and one other person was stabbed during a robbery that took place at the establishment. Suspects entered the store and robbed it, injuring the three victims who then went to the Dollar General for help.

The suspects got into the Smoke Shop owner’s burgundy RAV4 and fled the scene.

A heavy police presence was in the area on Wednesday afternoon, but no arrests have been made.