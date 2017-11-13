Police Investigate Stabbing in East Charlotte

Police are investigating after a stabbing occurred in east Charlotte.

The stabbing occurred on Sunday evening. Authorities arrived at the scene in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Circle where they found one person suffering from stab wounds. Medic arrived and the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities later reported that the victim is in stable condition after initial treatments.

CMPD have not reported the name of the victim, and have not released whether or not any suspects have been identified.