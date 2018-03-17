Police Investigate Stabbing in Rock Hill

Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in Rock Hill.

The incident occurred on Thursday at 224 Scoggins Street in Rock Hill. When police arrived on the scene they found a 21-year-old male victim suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment, but was able to give police a description of the suspect who stabbed him.

Officers began searching in the blocks surrounding the area where the victim was found. They were able to find and apprehend 27-year-old Jamie Jeremiah McClure of Fort Mill who was in possession of the weapon when police found him.

The suspect was charged with attempted murder, and was denied bond.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.