Police Investigate Stabbing in University City

Police are investigating after a stabbing in University City.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near northeast Charlotte. Authorities were called to the 2100 block of Pimpernel Road after reports of a stabbing. When they arrived they found one person suffering from stab injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital where they were treated for life-threatening wounds.

Investigations are taking place, but police have not released whether or not they have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on this or other incidents can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.