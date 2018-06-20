Police Investigate String of Break-Ins Near SouthPark Mall and Uptown Charlotte

Police are investigating after a string of break-ins near SouthPark Mall and Charlotte throughout the week.

Police say that may of the break-ins have occurred near busy areas and in some cases in broad daylight. Four break-ins occurred at SouthPark Mall within 24 hours, three of which were on Monday, and one of which was the night before.

The weekend saw 12 more break-ins in Uptown area near Cedar Flats. Authorities noted that even individuals who had locked their vehicles and had not left any valuables inside, still came back to their cars to find the windows shattered.

In some cases, no items were even stolen from the vehicles. Police have determined that the suspect or suspects were likely looking for firearms.

At this time, CMPD is not sure if the incidents are connected, but they will be conducting further investigations.