Police Investigate String of Violent Crimes

Police are investigating after a string of violent crimes has been concerning Charlotte citizens.

The first of three incidents occurred at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday at a stop sign near Beatties Ford Road. According to police a 19-year-old man was in his car at the stop sign when a man holding a gun entered the car through the passenger side and threatened him. The suspect pointed the gun at Cameron Funderberk and began to demand money from him. The man then began to force him to drive. Three other suspects appeared shortly afterwards.

Funderberk told police that he tried to not panic and to think of a way out of the situation. He reported that he had escaped by taking his foot off the break and quickly exiting the rolling vehicle. While the suspect was busy trying to stop the car, Funderberk escaped without injury.

The car was later found. However, the suspects had taken the teen’s phone and tablet.

Two other similar attacks were reported within the past week. One of these other incidents also occurred on Beatties Ford Road. During this incident a 49-year-old man was robbed, kidnapped, and assaulted. He was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the attack. The third robbery took place at the Transit Center in Uptown Charlotte when a 17-year-old victim was attacked.

Police are now investigating all three incidents and have not said whether they believe them to be related. They have reported that no arrests have yet been made.