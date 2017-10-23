Police Investigate Sunday Morning Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in NoDa on Sunday morning.

According to reports, shots were fired in the parking lot of Red@28th located in the 2400 block of North Davidson Street. The parking lot is also used by Amélie’s French Bakery and Café.

Reports indicated that the shooting occurred as a result of a disagreement between patrons of the Red@28th. During the altercation, the suspect took out the gun and fired five rounds. The bullets struck two vehicles that were in the parking lot at the time. Although one of the vehicles was occupied, no injuries were reported.

According to reports, customers inside Amélie’s French Bakery and Café at the time of the assault were instructed to move away from the windows for protection. No customers were harmed during the shooting.

Police arrived a the scene shortly before 1:00 a.m. just after shots had been fired. The suspect has not been identified, and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.