Police Investigate Two Overnight Shootings in East Charlotte

Police are investigating two separate shootings which occurred overnight in east Charlotte.

The first shooting took place Friday night in the 900 block of Eastway Drive. Gunshots brought police to the area who found one victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was hospitalized and no arrests have been made.

A second shooting took place in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive. Two individuals were driving when the suspect fired shots at the other driver, striking them and causing life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigations are taking place in both cases to determine what led up to the shootings, and if the victims and suspects were known to each other.