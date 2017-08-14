Police Investigate Two Overnight Shootings

CMPD is investigating two shootings that occurred within hours of each other in Charlotte.

The first shooting was an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred on Sunday evening. Police arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Green Street to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release whether a suspect has been identified in this case.

The second person was injured in an attempted robbery that occurred in University City on Monday morning.

The robbery occurred in the 9300 block of Bonita Lane at Berkeley Place Apartments in the early hours of Monday morning. Police received a call reported an attempted robbery at approximately 2:00 a.m. When police arrived, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury to the hand.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect in connection to the case, and no arrests have yet been made.

Police are asking anyone with information in either case to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.