Police Investigate Two Rock Hill Shootings

Police are investigating after two shootings in Rock Hill this week.

The first incident took place east of Rock Hill on Monday at around 12:45 p.m. on Firetower Road. According to reports, road rage led to the suspect pulling out a gun, and firing the weapon from an open window over the top of his car. The bullets did not strike the woman, and no injuries occurred. When police investigated the area, they found a handgun as well as a shell casing.

The second incident occurred at a home on Oconee Avenue on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the scene at around 10:00 a.m. after shots were fired towards the house, striking the home and leaving several bullet holes in the side of the home.

Police said that bullets penetrated through the walls, and even landed in the bedroom of a teenage resident. However, no one was injured in the incident.

After initial investigations, police have determined that the incidents are not related. They have not released any suspect information, and no arrests have been made.