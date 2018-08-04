Police Investigate Two Shootings in University City in One Night

Police are investigating after two shootings were reported in University City in one night.

The first incident took place at an unknown location. Reports indicate that the victim was shot in the buttocks and was later taken to the hospital by a friend for treatment. The injuries were reported as being non-life-threatening.

The second shooting took place in the 8300 block of Paces Oaks Boulevard inside an apartment at this location. One person was shot at this location, and then took himself to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police have not said whether the two shootings were related, but investigations are now taking place.