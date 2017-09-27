Police Investigate Two South Charlotte Robberies

Police are investigating after two gas stations in south Charlotte were targeted for attempted robberies on Tuesday night.

Police are now looking for three male suspects in connection to the two incidents. According to reports, nothing was stolen from either location, and no injuries were reported.

The first robbery took place at a 7-Eleven near the Park Road Shopping Center at the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Park Road. Police believe that the same three suspects were also responsible for the second robbery which occurred at the Circle K located at the intersection of South Boulevard and Old Pineville Road. The suspects approached the gas station holding a firearm and ran from the scene when they discovered that the front doors were locked.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection to the two incidents and are now investigating the robberies. They are asking anyone with information on the incidents or the three male suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.