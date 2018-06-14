Police Investigating Drugging Reports at the EpiCenter

Police are investigating several reports of drugging that have occurred at EpiCenter, a busy part of uptown Charlotte.

These reports include an incident that occurred at the end of May at Rooftop 210. According to the victim, who was identified as 31-year-old Leah McGuirk, she was at the bar when she suddenly became ill. The woman later contacted police but was told that she could only file a report if she went back to the bar and called police from the scene.

CMPD publicly apologized for the incident, saying that this was not the response she should have been given.

A more recent incident occurred at Suite in the same area between Trade street and Fourth Street on College Street. The victim told police that she believed she had been drugged. After taking a drink from her glass, the 23-year-old became ill and lost consciousness.

The woman was transported to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment, and was not assaulted in any way after becoming ill.

An additional four calls to police have been made regarding possible druggings, as well as one rape and three other sexual offenses since the beginning of the year in the EpiCenter on College Street.

Police urge everyone to never accept drinks from a stranger, but to accept them directly from the bartender instead. Never leave your drink unattended, and be aware of your surroundings.