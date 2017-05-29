Police Investigating Rock Hill Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting took place in Rock Hill on Thursday night.

According to reports, victims were in their vehicle just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. They were near the intersection of Hasty Street and Steele Street when four or five suspects arrived on the scene and began shooting at their vehicle. Around five rounds were reported to have been shot at the victims’ silver Acura. The suspects then fled the scene.

Afterwards, the victims contacted police who arrived on the scene. Investigations are now underway, and police ask anyone with information to contact local police.