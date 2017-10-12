Police Investigating Shooting After Bullet Struck School Bus Window

Police are investigating after a bullet struck a school bus window in Charlotte.

The shooting occurred on Thursday morning near Parkwood and The Plaza Midwood. According to police, the bus was transporting students just before 8:00 a.m. when shots were fired, one of which struck a window in the nearby Charlotte Lab School bus.

No students were injured in the incident. However, glass from the broken window did strike the bus driver.

CMPD reports that an argument between two men at a gas station nearby was the cause of the shooting. The bus was not the target of the shooting. Both suspects fired at one another while they drove from the scene.

Police say another car was hit in the crossfire as well, but the driver was uninjured.