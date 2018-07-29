Police Investigating Two Shootings in 15 Minutes

Police are investigating two shootings that took place within 15 minutes of each other in west Charlotte.

According to reports, the first shooting took place at around 5:00 p.m. on Friday night at 903 Lynn Street. The second shooting took place in the parking lot of a Foot Locker in the 3100 block of Freedom Drive at around 5:15 p.m.

Police have taken one person into custody for the second incident, but have not detained anyone in connection with the first shooting.

It is unknown at this time whether the incidents are related or not.