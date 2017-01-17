Police Investigating Two Shootings in West Charlotte

Two shootings were reported to police early on Tuesday morning.

The first shooting happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte. The Walmart is located in the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard. A man was sitting in his car when four men surrounded the car and pointed a gun at him. Police say that they then fired on the man.

The victim sustained an injury to his jaw, and was taken to CMC for care. He is expected to survive the incident. Police are now searching for the suspects and are planning on speaking to the victim to get more information about a possible motive for the shooting, as well as whether or not anything was taken from him in the course of the incident.

The second incident happened on Katonah Avenue in west Charlotte at around 6:00 a.m. Police were called to the scene after shots were fired into a home. A man inside the home was struck in the arm, and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is also expected to be okay. Police are investigating but have not arrested any suspects.