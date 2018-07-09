Police Involved Shooting in Gastonia Results in One Injury

One person has been injured in a shooting that involved police on Sunday night.

The incident took place in Gastonia at around 11:30 p.m. According to reports, an officer was patrolling in the 400 block of South Gray Street when they came in contact with a person who was armed.

The officer fired one shot towards the individual, who was injured as a result. The person was transported to Caromont Hospital where they were treated and later released. Events leading up to the shooting have not been released.

Investigations are now taking place to determine whether the officer followed all procedure during the incident. Internal investigations are in process with the Gastonia Police Department as well as investigations with the SBI.

Neither the officer nor the injured individual have been identified by police. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as per standard procedure.