Police Look for Person of Interest in Iredell County Killing

Police now have the description of a man who may have murdered an 80 year old man in Statesville on Tuesday night.

The victim was Hugh Lee Moose, a great-grandfather who had owned Hugh’s Metal and Steel Fabrication in the Statesville area and was well-known and loved by his family and people in the community. Police received a hang up call from Moose’s residence on Shiloh Road on Tuesday night. The call was made from a cellphone inside the house, but attempts made to contact the number were unsuccessful.

Police arrived on the scene, and could see Moose through the window, badly injured. Upon entering the home, they found that he was already dead. Investigators were at the scene until 6 a.m. the next day searching the premises and found enough to pronounce the case as a homicide. They think that Moose was murdered at around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police have not yet released the nature of the injuries.

Moose’s brother-in-law was one of the last to see him alive. He had been to visit Moose and bring him dinner just an hour before he was found dead. His brother-in-law confirmed that when he left Moose, the victim had been alone.

Authorities are now hard at work looking for a suspect that neighbors saw walking around the neighborhood. He was a clean-shaven man about 5 feet 10 inches tall, between the ages of 25 and 35, and wearing light-colored Carhartt overalls and a dark backpack.

Moose’s granddaughter said that her grandfather was a man who would do anything for anyone. She can’t understand why someone would want to kill him, and is desperate for answers and to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice so that her family can have peace.

Police are asking anyone with information of any suspicious activity or people in the area between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night to call 704-928-9804.