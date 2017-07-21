Police Make Arrest After Two Women Were Sexually Assaulted

Police have made an arrest after a teenager reported being sexually assaulted in the Myers Park neighborhood of Charlotte on Wednesday, and another woman reported a sexual assault on East Boulevard on Friday.

Reports indicate that the first incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Briarcliffe Place and Queens Road East. The 17-year-old woman was walking when a suspect approached the victim, restrained her against her will, and touched her inappropriately. The victim reported the incident to police and witnesses were able to tell police that they had seen the man grab her. Police identified the suspect’s car as being a silver four-door car.

Police responded to another sexual assault report on Friday at 6:00 a.m. after a woman was approached by a man while she jogged near East Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue. The man had grabbed her and touched her inappropriately as well. The man then fled the scene in a silver four-door car.

Officers later found the car that fit the description and had matching license plates, and pulled the vehicle over. Inside they found 21-year-old Larry Jarome Bailey Jr. who, during interviews with police, confessed to both assaults. He was arrested and taken to Mecklenburg County Jail. Bailey is being charged with first-degree sex offense, kidnapping, sexual battery, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.