Police Officer Charged After Pointing a Gun at Family

A police officer in Gaston County is being charged after he pointed a gun at his wife, kids, and himself on Christmas Eve.

The man was Timothy Leophard, 42, a war veteran who has been on leave since being shot while on duty with the Gaston County Police Department.

Leophard was drunk at the time of the incident. He became angry, shoved his wife against the wall, pointed an automatic rifle at his wife, and threatened to kill her all while all three of his children, ages 9, 10, and 14, were present.

In the audio of the 9-1-1 call, you can hear screams in the background as the wife attempts to let the dispatcher know what is going on.

Leophard’s attorney, David Phillips, says that the man is suffering from PTSD, and that he uses alcohol as a means of escape. He also says that Leophard deeply regrets hurting his family in this way, but that he needs to face the charges brought against him. It is the opinion of Phillips that rather than jail time, Leophard needs treatment for his PTSD and alcohol dependence. He feels that jail would be a dangerous place for him, as a police officer, and that it would also be an unhelpful place due to the nature of Leophard’s problems.

Leophard went to his first court appearance on Wednesday, and is being charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor. At the hearing, his bond was set at $100,000.