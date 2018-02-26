Police on Scene after Pedestrian Killed in Southwest Charlotte

Police were on scene investigating after a pedestrian was killed in southwest Charlotte on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. at a location at the intersection on South Tyron and Steelecroft Parkway.

Police responded to the scene in the 13200 block of S. Tyron Street after a Toyota Celica struck a pedestrian who had been standing in the roadway. Initial investigations revealed that the driver of the 2002 Toyota Celica was heading northeast on S. Tyron Street in the center lane. As he approached the intersection, his car struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the pedestrian as 41-year-old Lakeisha Isaac. According to reports, Isaac was not in a crosswalk at the time and was also wearing dark clothing.

Alcohol and speed are not thought to be contributing factors in the accident, and police say that it was raining at the time of the incident.