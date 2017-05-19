Police Open Homicide Case After Victim Dies From November Assault

Police opened a homicide case this week after a victim died from a November assault.

The incident occurred in November of 2016. According to police, the victim, 46-year-old Brian Fitzgerald Sherrell Faulkner, was found near The Plaza and 35th. Faulkner, who was laying on the ground next to a dumpster in the area, was suffering from injuries and was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of these injuries.

At the time, police determined the injuries to be the result of an assault. On Tuesday of this week, Faulkner passed away. Police were notified of the death on Wednesday and are now treating the case as a homicide. They ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.