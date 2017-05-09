Police Present After Threat Was Made at a Union County Middle School

Police were heavily present on Tuesday after a threat was made at a middle school in Union County.

According to reports, the threat was written on a stall inside a boy’s restroom at Marvin Ridge Middle School. Police said that the note threatened a school shooting that would occur on Tuesday the 9th. Police do not believe the threat to be credible, but nonetheless are treating the situation with utmost care. As a result, additional security was provided to the school throughout the day.

Meanwhile, investigators are working hard to determine who may have written these threats on the stall door. Surveillance footage of the area outside the bathroom is being viewed. At the moment, no suspects have been identified, but police say there will be severe consequences for the individual responsible. The Sheriff’s office noted that such a threat is considered a Class H felony.

Additionally, a message was sent out to parents to notify them of the threat, and to reassure them that no injuries had occurred and that the matter was being investigated thoroughly.