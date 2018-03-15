Police Release New Information on CMPD Officer Sexual Assault

Police are releasing new information regarding the sexual assault of a young girl by a CMPD officer.

Matthew Porter was arrested in February after the accusations came to light. The victim, now 17, lives in Nye County, Nevada, but the incident occurred between 2010 and 2013 in Charlotte.

Authorities say that the victim tried to tell her parents about the abuse in 2014, but her allegations were not taken seriously.

Court documents have been released revealing that the incidents took place while the officer’s wife, the victim’s mother, and the victim’s sister were all in the room with them. The acts were concealed by a blanket that they were sitting underneath at the time. Porter was a friend of the family and had gained the family’s trust.

After the initial accusations, detectives were sent to Nevada to perform interviews with the victim. Following these interviews, enough evidence was found to arrest Porter and charge him with 28 counts.

The suspect is now free on bond, and is awaiting his next court case on March 18. In the meantime, he has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.