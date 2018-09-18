Police Respond to Armed Robbery Tuesday Morning

Police responded to an armed robbery that took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near the Epicenter at around 1:30 a.m. According to reports, the victim was near 201 S. College Street when he was approached by a man who attacked him and robbed him.

The victim fought back, and was able to get some of his possessions back from the suspect before the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim did not initially call police, but soon realized that his keys had been stolen, making him unable to leave the premises. The suspect returned to the spot some time later where he found the victim still there. He took out his firearm and began firing shots at the victim, but missed.

The suspect fled the scene, running to a parking garage on 4th street, and the victim called police. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Police arrived on the scene and searched the area. They were able to find the suspect, and arrested him. Police retrieved the firearm from the parking deck.

Officers have not yet released the suspect’s charges or the suspect’s name.