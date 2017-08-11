Police Respond to Charlotte’s 56th Homicide

Police responded on Thursday night to the 56th homicide of the year in Charlotte.

The incident occurred at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Pleasant Dale Drive in west Charlotte. Police were called to the scene after reports of a shooting and arrived at around 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

When CMPD arrived they found 23-year-old Jamario Lacatria McNeely suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, police arrested a suspect the same evening. 27-year-old George Fernandez was arrested after being interviewed by police, and was taken to Mecklenburg County Jail. He is being charged with murder in the case.

Investigations are still taking place, and anyone with information can contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or 704-432-TIPS.