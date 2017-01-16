Police Respond to Two Shooting Incidents in Charlotte

January 16, 2017

NE CLT shooting_1484541674974_7690018_ver1.0Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Sunday night in northeast Charlotte.

The incident happened in the 6700 block of North Tyron Street. Police found the first victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound and transferred him to Carolinas Medical Center.

A second victim identified himself to police and he was also transferred to the University location of Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a gun wound on his ear.

Neither of the victims is thought to have life-threatening wounds.

As of right now, police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects relating to this case.

Police responded to a second incident which happened early Monday morning. They were called to the hospital after two victims came to be treated just before 1:30 a.m. for gunshot wounds. This shooting happened at Camp Green Street and Freedom drive in the western part of Charlotte. Both of these victims are expected to be fine as well. 

